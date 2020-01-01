NEWS Kate Hudson says family is 'really important' amid the coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The 41-year-old actress - who has 18-month-old daughter Rani Rose with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, as well as sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, eight, from previous relationships - is sheltering at home during the global health crisis, and has said "family is everything" in these difficult times.



Kate spoke during an episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Wednesday (22.04.20), as she revealed the cover image of PEOPLE magazine's Beautiful Issue, which features herself, her daughter Rani, and her mother Goldie Hawn.



She said: "Doing anything with my mom, we never do that, it's such a joy. I was so happy they asked about it being a family picture because it's now more than ever, family is everything, isn't it?



"At the end of the day when you boil it all down, we're all doing what we can by staying in for the sake of not only everybody, but the health of our families and to protect our unit. I think that the message of a strong unit is really important and beautiful."



When asked by show host Ellen, 62, if 2019 Beautiful Issue cover star Jennifer Garner had reached out to pass the torch, Kate said she hadn't heard from the mother of three - who has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, with ex-husband Ben Affleck - but noted they have both been busy with their respective broods.



She added: "I'm sure we're both doing the same thing, which is homeschooling!"



The 'Almost Famous' star is well prepared to be spending plenty of time at home amid the pandemic, as she is living in clothes from her Fabletics activewear brand and has a "garage full of vodka" thanks to her ownership of alcohol label King St. Vodka.



She said: "I used to say I live in my Fabletics, but I am truly living in my Fabletics. And I have a garage full of vodka."



And Kate also revealed that 30 percent of the proceeds from her vodka sales are being donated to the United States Bartenders' Guild, as the health crisis has seen bars forced to close.

She explained: "It just makes sense for us to be supporting the bartenders. They're all out of work right now."