Tiger King tops 64 million viewers in first month on Netflix

Tiger King has clawed its way to the top of Netflix's viewing charts with an impressive combined audience of 64 million worldwide in its first month on the streaming platform.

Released last month, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness follows the exploits of Joe Exotic, a prolific tiger breeder, who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma.

While the tiger lover was sentenced to 22 years in jail for plotting to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations, the shocking programme was an instant hit with fans amid the coronavirus lockdown, and Netflix bosses have revealed it's matched the success of hit programme Stranger Things to become one of the most-watched shows on the platform.

In a letter to shareholders, officials noted that Tiger King was watched by more than 64 million households in its first four weeks, matching the science-fiction series.

Among recent releases, Tiger King came in ahead of shows including Ozark season 3 (29 million) and Love Is Blind (30 million), but the fourth season of Netflix’s La Casa de Papel (or Money Heist) is projected to soon outstrip it with an estimated 65 million streams in the first four weeks of its release.

The bizarre documentary settled just behind Henry Cavill's The Witcher, which was watched by 76 million households and became the most-watched first season of television ever for Netflix.

The new figures suggest Tiger King has maintained its initial popularity, after Nielsen estimates reported it reached a U.S. TV audience of 34.3 million unique viewers within the first 10 days of its release.

Several spin-offs, including a reported movie, a TV series starring Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, and an Investigation Discovery channel sequel are all said to be in the works. A reunion special, The Tiger King and I, was also released on Netflix earlier this month.

Fans have flocked to Netflix during the lockdown, seeing the platform gain almost 16 million new subscribers and twice as many as predicted - totalling more than 182 million users worldwide.