Prince Charles enjoying funny viral videos while self isolating

Britain's heir to the throne Prince Charles has been keeping busy while recovering from the coronavirus in self-isolation by enjoying virtual parties and silly videos.

The royal has written an essay for Country Life magazine, revealing he made the most of technology during his time away from family and friends.

"We have seen the very best use of technology - allowing us to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing - and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!" he wrote.

The 71 year old has been thrilled by the ways in which communities have come together via the web to offer their support to each other during the pandemic.

"Beyond the walls of the hospitals, care homes, doctors' surgeries and pharmacies, we have also seen a heart-warming burgeoning of remarkable kindness and concern for those in need across the country," he added. "Younger people shopping for older folk, some making regular telephone calls to those living alone, Church services recorded and emailed to parishioners."

The son of Queen Elizabeth II did his part earlier this month by carrying out the first virtual royal opening ceremony for a temporary hospital in London, created for those fighting the disease.

"I was one of the lucky ones to have COVID-19 relatively mildly," he said during the event, "but for some it will be a much harder journey. I am therefore so relieved that everyone can now have the reassurance that they will receive all the necessary technical care they may need and every chance to return to a normal life."