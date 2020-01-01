Billy Porter opens up about playing 'genderless' Fairy Godmother in Cinderella remake

Billy Porter has opened up about his decision to play the Fairy Godmother as "genderless" in the upcoming Cinderella remake.

The Emmy-winning actor plays the iconic character in the live-action musical version of the fairytale, which stars Camila Cabello, Minnie Driver, Missy Elliott, Pierce Brosnan, and James Corden.

In a new interview with Variety Live, the 50-year-old star described his portrayal of the Fairy Godmother as "non-conforming" and explained his decision to play the character gender-free.

"Magic is genderless. We have all these sort of genders that we've put on things and it doesn't actually matter," Porter stated. "It's not about sex. It's not about sexuality. It's not about gender. It's about magic. It's about being somebody's fairy godmother, father, person, whatever you want to call it. That's what it's about."

Production on the movie at Pinewood Studios near London was shut down last month due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the Pose star had already completed his work on the film.

Despite remaining secretive over what musical numbers he's involved in, he did tease fans with small details about his character's glamorous costume.

"It's gold and there are pants, there are skirts, there are heels, there are cowl necks and wands and things," he shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, Porter opened up about his upcoming role as the voice of man-eating plant Audrey II in the Little Shop of Horrors remake, which is also rumoured to be starring Scarlett Johansson as the meek and vulnerable Audrey.

"She's a fantastic actress and her energy is right," he gushed. "You need that kind of strong but vulnerable. It's the dichotomy of that."

Chris Evans has also reportedly signed up to play Audrey's abusive dentist boyfriend Orin Scrivello, which Porter believes is a great casting decision.

"He'll be hot, which is sort of what it needs to be. You need to understand why she stays in that abusive relationship," he stated.