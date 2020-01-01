NEWS Whitney Houston biopic in the works Newsdesk Share with :







A Whitney Houston biopic, with full support from the late singer's estate, is in the works.



The Whitney Houston Estate, music publishing company Primary Wave, and music producer Clive Davis, Houston's mentor, have teamed up for a feature film about the life of the iconic star titled I Wanna Dance with Somebody, a nod to her hit 1987 song, according to Deadline.



The screenplay will be penned by Anthony McCarten, who has become known for writing the successful Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as biographical films such as Darkest Hour, about Winston Churchill, and The Theory Of Everything, about Stephen Hawking.



Stella Meghie, who recently helmed The Photograph, is reportedly in negotiations to direct the movie, which will be produced by Pat Houston on behalf of the Houston Estate, Davis, Larry Mestel on behalf of Primary Wave Music, Denis O'Sullivan, and McCarten through his Muse of Fire Productions banner. Primary Wave Music is a partner of the Whitney Houston estate.



The producers have described the film as a "joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time" which will also be "very frank" about the impact stardom had on Houston, who died in 2012 at the age of 48.



"From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told," said Davis in a statement. "I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing."



Pat Houston, the singer's manager and sister-in-law, added, "The Estate of Whitney Houston is more than elated to be involved with a group of people that are as passionate about Whitney's life story as we are. Whitney's legacy deserves only the best that can be given."



Houston's life has already been the subject of two documentaries - Whitney: I Can Be Me in 2017 and Whitney in 2018.