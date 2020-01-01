Pregnant Chloe Sevigny panicking about baby's name

Pregnant Chloe Sevigny hasn't yet settled on a name for her baby.

The Oscar-nominated actress is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, art gallery director Sinisa Mackovic, and showed off her bump by posing in a striped shirt, black underwear and white socks for the cover of Homme Girls magazine.

In the accompanying chat with the publication, Chloe was asked to reveal a "dirty little secret", to which she replied: "Our baby's due in eight days and we don't have a name yet."

The 45-year-old added that her idea of fun is "pushing this bebe out", and revealed she's been swotting up on motherhood by reading Sarah J. Buckley's Gentle Birth, Gentle Mothering.

And when it comes to actually giving birth to her child, Chloe is going to use the combined strength of all her mummy friends.

Asked what her spirit animal is, she replied: "All my friends who've given birth and shared their stories with me, I'm taking all that cumulative strength straight into delivery."