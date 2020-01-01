NEWS Richard Gere and wife welcome second child together Newsdesk Share with :







Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have reportedly welcomed their second child together.



According to Hola! magazine, in Silva's native Spain, the pair are parents to a baby boy. The publication added that the couple are enjoying bonding with the new arrival at their family ranch in Pound Ridge, just outside of New York.



The tot joins the couple's first child, a son named Alexander who was born in February 2019.



The 70-year-old Pretty Woman actor is also father to a 20-year-old son called Homer from his marriage to model and actress Carey Lowell, while Silva, 37, shares seven-year-old son Albert with ex-husband Govind Friedland.



Gere and Silva were introduced by a mutual friend when the Chicago actor stayed at her family-owned hotel in Positano, Italy, in 2014. They reportedly became engaged in November, 2017, and married at Gere's ranch outside New York City in April 2018.