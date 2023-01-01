Priyanka Chopra received pay parity for first time on Citadel

Priyanka Chopra received pay parity for the first time on her new TV show Citadel.



While speaking at the 2023 SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas on Friday, the actress revealed that she and co-star Richard Madden achieved the same wage for their work on the series.



"I've been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done about almost 70-plus features and two TV shows," she told the audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity."



Priyanka called the realisation that she had been paid less than her male co-stars throughout her two-decade career "kind of nuts".



The 40-year-old continued, "I put in the same amount of investment and work, but I get paid much less... But the ease in which Amazon Studios said, 'That's what you deserve, you are co-leads, that's just fair,' and I was like, 'You're right, it's fair.'



"And I wonder: Did that happen because there are very few female decision-makers in Hollywood?"



Elsewhere in her Q&A session, Priyanka opened up about how she was body-shamed during a recent dress fitting.



"I've been told many things that are difficult to hear," she explained. "Someone told me yesterday that I wasn't sample-sized... I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband (Nick Jonas), and my team, and I felt really bad about the fact that I'm not sample size, and that's a problem, apparently, and most of us are not and sample size is size two."



Citadel is set to debut via Prime Video on 28 April.