Hailey Bieber marks one-year anniversary of surviving mini-stroke

Hailey Bieber has given fans an update on her health one year after she suffered a mini-stroke.

The model was hospitalised with stroke-like symptoms in March 2022, and after she was discharged, revealed that she had experienced a transient ischemic attack, caused by a heart defect known as a patent foramen ovale (PFO).

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Hailey reflected on the "life-changing" diagnosis.

"Can't believe it's been one year since I suffered a mini-stroke that led to my PFO diagnosis," she wrote. "Given that it's the one-year mark from such a life-changing event, I wanted to share all the information I've learned about PFO and share resources to donate."

Citing experts at UCLA Health, Hailey explained that PFO is the most common type of congenital heart condition, affecting a fifth of people "with 60% occurrence among 1st-degree relatives".

The Rhode founder was treated by doctors at UCLA Health after she suffered the mini-stroke.

"Sixty per cent of people who have a stroke without a known cause are likely to have PFO," she continued. "PFO is a passageway between the left and right atria of the heart. It exists in everyone before birth, but in most people closes after birth but doesn't close for around one out of every four people."

As part of an interview for The Run-Through with Vogue podcast that aired in January, Hailey reflected on the "very scary and very jarring" mini-stroke and also noted that she hasn't fully processed the experience.

"I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) of just like the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again," the 26-year-old said at the time. "It was just a feeling that I was, like, 'I never want to experience that ever again.' I mean, it was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine."