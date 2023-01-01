Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz weighs in on Tom Sandoval cheating scandal

Tom Schwartz has offered fans an update on Tom Sandoval's wellbeing following his cheating scandal.

While speaking to TMZ on Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules cast member was asked how his friend Sandoval was doing after breaking up with girlfriend Ariana Madix amid rumours that he had cheated on her with Raquel Leviss.

Schwartz described Sandoval as "OK, relatively speaking" at the moment, but noted that the TV personality had a "sense of profound sadness" about the split.

He claimed Sandoval "feels like a piece of s**t" but "knows he f**ked up".

Schwartz also assured fans Ariana's friends were taking care of her following the split.

"I hope she's living the good life. Just indulging," he said. "I hope she goes on a living spree."

Elsewhere, the reality TV star maintained that he hadn't been in touch with Raquel since the news broke and declined to comment on how much he knew before the story made headlines.

"I prefer not to talk about that at (this) time. You'll see it play out on the show," he commented, before denying a rumour suggesting that he kissed Raquel on the show to "cover up" her affair with Sandoval. "Unless I was just a pawn in the game."

Last week, Lisa Vanderpump revealed she was "gobsmacked" when she first learned of the speculation and insisted she "didn't see it coming".