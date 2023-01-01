Christina Hendricks engaged

Christina Hendricks is engaged to George Bianchini.

The Mad Men actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet photo of her and camera operator George posing in a garden.

In the accompanying caption, Christina revealed that she and her fiancé had "proposed to each other".

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," she wrote.

In response, a number of Christina's celebrity friends were quick to post congratulatory messages.

"Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both," gushed Kat Dennings, while January Jones commented, "Yayayayayayay!!!!!"

Previously, Christina was married to actor Geoffrey Arend between 2009 and 2019.