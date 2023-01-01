Sarah Polley reveals awards season-based film is in the works

Sarah Polley has begun development on a film set around awards season.



While speaking to Deadline at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday night, the Women Talking director announced her next film would be set during awards season.



"I've been developing a project based on my experiences going through awards season - I'm not kidding," Polley told the outlet. "I know all of your names and I have all of your numbers, you will be hearing from me."



She continued, "I've had basically a hotline with all the filmmakers and writers in the race, who text and email me things as they happen all night long - I have this informal writers' room, which has been amazing."



The director's 2022 film, Women Talking, starred Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, and Jessie Buckley and followed women in an isolated religious community who struggled to reconcile reality with their faith.



The drama was nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at this year's ceremony and Polley won the latter award.



The 2023 Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.