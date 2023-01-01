Hugh Grant slammed for Oscars red carpet interview

Hugh Grant has been mocked for his awkward interview responses on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.



While walking the red carpet at this year's Academy Awards, the Bridget Jones's Diary star spoke to model and presenter Ashley Graham.



When asked what his favourite aspect of the awards show was, Hugh called the experience "fascinating", adding that, "All of humanity is here." When asked which nominated actor or movie he was rooting for the most, he replied, "No one in particular."



The actor quipped he was wearing "Just my suit" to the event, adding after being pushed for a designer he couldn't "remember my tailor".



He also spoke on his appearance in the Netflix film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.



"Well, I'm barely in it," he shared. "I'm in it for about three seconds."



After the interview, Twitter users criticised Hugh for being "rude" to Ashley.



"And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant," one user wrote, while another added, "Was that Hugh Grant interview the most uncomfortable thing ever?"