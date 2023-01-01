Jamie Lee Curtis addresses 'complicated' debate over gender-neutral awards categories

Jamie Lee Curtis discussed the "complicated" topic of gender-neutral awards categories following her Oscars win on Sunday.

Speaking to the press backstage at the Oscars after her Best Supporting Actress win, the Halloween star stressed that she wanted to see more inclusivity at awards shows, particularly as the mother of a transgender daughter.

However, she insisted scrapping gendered categories might not be the solution as it could "diminish" the opportunities for women.

"Obviously, I would like to see a lot more women be nominated so that there's gender parity in all the areas, in all the branches. And I think we're getting there. We're not anywhere near there," she began. "Of course, the inclusivity then involves the bigger question which is, how do you include everyone when there are binary choices? Which is very difficult.

"As the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that. And yet to de-gender the (categories) also, I'm concerned will diminish the opportunities for more women, which is something I also have been working hard to try to promote. So it's a complicated question but I think the most important thing is inclusivity and more women. Basically, just f**king more women anywhere, anytime, all at once."

Curtis's last comment was a nod to her movie Everything Everywhere All At Once, for which she won her Oscar. The absurdist comedy swept the ceremony with seven wins, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

The 64-year-old revealed her youngest child, Ruby, was transgender in 2021.