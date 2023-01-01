Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer welcome first child

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have welcomed their first child together.

The music producer and actress were spotted going for a walk in New York City over the weekend and the 47-year-old had a baby strapped to his chest. At one point, he buttoned the newborn inside his coat to keep it warm.

Neither Mark nor Grace has commented on their baby news.

The 36-year-old, who is Meryl Streep's daughter, revealed she was pregnant in October 2022 when she debuted her baby bump at W Magazine's 50th-anniversary party in New York City.

The couple is typically very private. However, the Uptown Funk hitmaker confirmed on his birthday in September 2021 that he tied the knot with Grace earlier that year.

He shared the news on his Instagram, writing, "To my truest love... out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love."

Mark was previously married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume for seven years. The pair split in 2018.

And the Let the Right One In star was married to musician Tay Strathairn, the son of actor David Strathairn, for 42 days in 2019.