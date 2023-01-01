Khloé Kardashian posts birthday tribute to 'baby daddy' Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has praised Tristan Thompson as the "best father" in a heartfelt message.



The reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday to share a slideshow of images of the basketball player and his children to celebrate him turning 32.



Among the snaps, Khloé included some of the first photos of her and ex-partner Tristan's baby son, who was born via surrogate in July 2022. The couple is yet to reveal the tot's name.



"Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them," she gushed. "All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."



Khloé and Tristan are also parents to four-year-old daughter True. In addition, the athlete is father to Prince, six, and Theo, 15 months, from previous relationships.



Last October, Khloé claimed she was ready to move on from her rocky romance with Tristan.



"When I said, 'I'm learning how to un-love Tristan,' I think people - whether it be family or friends or anyone you're telling your story to - they're like, 'O.K. so move on.' It's not that easy," the 38-year-old explained during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Just even the habits that you built, the repetition, the routine. When something good happened, I would call Tristan. That's what I did. Any little thing I would share my life with him. I'm learning to just re-programme myself. It doesn't happen overnight."