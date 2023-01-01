Ashley Graham feeling 'very supported' after Hugh Grant interview

Ashley Graham has reacted to online discourse surrounding her Hugh Grant interview.

After interviewing the Bridget Jones’s Diary star at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday night, the television personality responded to online comments calling Hugh “rude” and a “D bag”.

During the exchange, the actor called the Academy Awards a “vanity fair”.

Graham seemed to believe Grant may have been referring to the popular after-party, although it was unclear whether he was talking about the phrase or the classic novel.

The awkwardness continued when Graham asked Grant who he was most excited to see and if he had any favourites he was rooting for to win. Hugh simply replied, “No one in particular.”

When asked who designed his suit, Hugh responded, “I can’t remember, my tailor”, and when asked about his appearance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he answered, “I’m barely in it. I’m in it for three seconds.”

Hugh also said he “almost” enjoyed filming the movie.

After seeing the clip, Twitter users told the actor, “If you don’t want to be there, go home”, calling it the “worst Oscars interview ever”.

At the Vanity Fair afterparty for the awards show, Ashley told CNN of the conversation, “My mother always told me to kill ’em with kindness.”

She also said she felt “very supported” when her interview started going viral.