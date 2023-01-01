Oscars producers insist 'no trickery involved' in Lady Gaga performance

Ricky Kirshner detailed how Oscars producers secured Lady Gaga for a last-minute show.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for an interview published on Monday, the Oscars executive producer revealed how the Shallow singer’s performance came together despite reports she wouldn’t play.

Lady Gaga was not originally slated to perform at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, as she was filming on the set of Joker sequel Folie à Deux. However, she was brought in as a last-minute performer during the show.

“Honestly, and this is not to pat ourselves on the back, because we’re very bad at that, but we’ve built up trust in the relationship with Gaga over the years,” Ricky told THR of the move. “I did the Super Bowl with her and Glenn (Weiss) has done many awards shows with her, including the Shallow performance (at) the (2019) Oscars.”

The producer continued, "She really wanted to do something… She honestly was shooting her movie - there was no trickery involved."

Kirshner added, “And Thursday, at four-something, we got a text that she wanted to try something, didn’t have time to put together a big performance, but wanted it to be raw and people to see the real Gaga, and, with a voice like that, you don’t need much more than that."

Lady Gaga wore a black T-shirt and ripped jeans to her 2023 Oscars performance, at which she played Best Original Song nominee Hold My Hand, from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

Before beginning to play, she told the audience, “It’s deeply personal for me, and I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life.”