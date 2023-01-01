Patty Jenkins has given up on fighting for gender parity at Oscars

Director Patty Jenkins has given up on pushing for gender parity at the Academy Awards.

The Wonder Woman filmmaker told Variety over the weekend that she has stopped paying attention to awards because she is tired of the gender inequality in the Best Director category.

"I give up, I give up," the Monster director lamented. "I say that even with all of their push to have diversity. The numbers are just hugely imbalanced of who votes for these things. I sort of just stopped paying attention to it. It's still going to take a long ways to go. It's going to take a lot more to really see truly more diverse awards. I really appreciate the efforts that they're making but we have a long way to go."

In the history of the Academy Awards, only seven women have been nominated for Best Director, with Jane Campion being nominated twice.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the Best Director award at this year's ceremony. Their fellow all-male nominees included Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Steven Spielberg (The Fablemans), Todd Field (Tár), and Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness).

Host Jimmy Kimmel roasted the Oscars over the lack of female Best Director nominees during his opening monologue at the ceremony on Sunday.

"James Cameron is not here," he began. "Some of the cynics are saying Jim Cameron isn't here because he didn't get a best director nomination and while I find that very hard to believe about a man of such deep humility. He does have a point. I mean, how does the Academy not nominate the guy who directed Avatar? What do they think he is, a woman?"