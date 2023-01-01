Simu Liu clarifies criticism of Air Canada staff

Simu Liu has clarified his statement slamming Air Canada employees.

After calling out the staff of Air Canada, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star walked back his criticism in a comment on Instagram.

"@aircanada staff at Pearson are a combination of the best and worst of humanity. The best go above and beyond for people who are trying to brave horrendous airport lines to try and get to their destination," Simu previously wrote in an Instagram Story. "The worst are completely apathetic and use the crowds as punching bags."

He further called the staff "unprofessional" and "the most unpleasant and miserable human beings on the face of the Earth", adding, "I just hope you guys know the good apples from the bad."

Later, the actor replied to a post from 6ixbuzzTV reporting on his comments. He wrote, "Just wanna clarify here that I did witness a couple employees going absolutely above and beyond and was really touched!! Such a stark contrast from the other ones I saw."