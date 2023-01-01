Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers welcome first child

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers have welcomed their first child.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Younger actor revealed their spouse Bethany had given birth to their first child.

Captioning a carousel of photos featuring the baby, the actor wrote, "Introducing Kilmer Dove Meyers Tortorella. Welcome to Earth, little one."

Fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur Bethany revealed on their Instagram account that they gave birth to their daughter at home on 5 March.

"We had a beautiful, intense, raw, emotional, fast, safe and healthy homebirth. She was in fact born in the tent, surrounded by a circle of mothers (our immaculate care team), the spirits of ancestors past and future be.comings," Bethany wrote.

"We wake up every day amazed that we get to finally hold our gift. It was worth every tear, every heartbreak, every needle, doctor and dime. For those still on their journey to parenthood, I see you I love you. For those who have supported us along the way thank you. We are in newborn bliss and completely in love with the dove."

Nico and Bethany, who both use they/them pronouns, have been open about their struggles to conceive. They announced the pregnancy in August 2022.

The actor and fitness guru married in March 2018 after 11 years together.