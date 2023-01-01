Paris Hilton has separate phone just for making prank calls

Paris Hilton has a separate phone she only ever uses to make prank calls.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to promote her new memoir, Paris, the reality TV star revealed that she and her family enjoy playing practical jokes on others.

"My mom taught me," she said. "She is the queen of prank calls. She's so good at it."

Paris went on to demonstrate how she likes to adopt a croaky voice and pretend to be a woman named Phyllis.

"We do it at her house usually during parties. At the end, we'll all get together in the room and just have a prank calling after-party," the 42-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Paris gushed over her newborn son Phoenix and noted that everyone in her family is "obsessed" with him.

And when Jimmy asked whether she has made any playlists for the baby, the DJ insisted her little one enjoys her 2006 track Stars Are Blind.

"His favourite lullaby is my song Stars are Blind. He has good taste in music," she smiled.

Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child together via surrogate in January.

Paris: The Memoir is now available to purchase.