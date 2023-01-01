Tilda Swinton refuses to follow Covid-19 protocols on film sets

Tilda Swinton has revealed she is tired of adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols on film productions.



During a keynote talk at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Texas on Monday night, the Suspiria actress expressed her delight that audience members no longer had to wear masks to attend such events.



Later in the conversation, Swinton shared that she is over safety protocols and has refused to wear a mask to keep herself coronavirus-free before shooting her next movie.



"I'm about to shoot a picture in Ireland, and I was told to wear a mask at all times, and I'm not," she revealed, reports Variety.



The 62-year-old acknowledged that the conversation was "being recorded" and insisted that she is "very healthy" as she has already had Covid-19 multiple times.



Early last year, the Michael Clayton star revealed to W magazine that she was unable to get out of bed for three weeks when she had Covid-19 in August 2021. She was also suffering from long Covid, which had affected her memory.



"I was coughing like an old gentleman who smoked a pipe for 70 years, and had nasty vertigo," she shared at the time. "I got off relatively lightly, but the worst thing is how it affected my brain.



"I did two films that I had to learn a lot of text for. I'm normally quite quick at studying, and picking stuff up, but this was like chewing a really big piece of gum. I couldn't remember my lines."



Swinton appeared at SXSW to promote her new movie Problemista.