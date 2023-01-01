Christina Ricci enjoys employing 'passive-aggressive' tactics in real life

Christina Ricci has no issue with employing "passive-aggressive" tactics in her real life.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, host Stephen asked the actress whether it was a stretch for her to portray unusual characters with a dark edge, having starred as Wednesday Addams in 1991's The Addams Family and played Misty Quigley in TV series Yellowjackets.

"I'm a very passive-aggressive person personally. I'm 5ft 2. I can't be openly aggressive, I'll get killed. So, I employ passive aggression all the time," she smiled.

Christina went on to share that two of her go-to moves include starting a sentence with the word "sorry" or making up songs to the tune of a Frozen song when someone bothers her.

"At work, I'll sing a little derisive song to the tune of Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" the 43-year-old divulged. "So like, someone will do something annoying and I put lyrics to it."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Christina opened up about joining the new Netflix series Wednesday, in which she plays teacher Marilyn Thornhill.

Accordingly, the star insisted it was a thrill to see Jenna Ortega bring the character to a new generation of viewers.

"I think it's really fun, she's a great character. She knows who she is, she's never going to conform, she's never going to be who everybody thinks she should be, she'll never change to please anyone - that's pretty great," she added.