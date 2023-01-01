Jamie Lee Curtis giving Oscar statuette they/them pronouns

Jamie Lee Curtis has given her Oscar trophy they/them pronouns.

During a Tuesday appearance on the Today show, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress shared that she would refer to her new Oscar trophy with they/them pronouns out of respect for her trans daughter, Ruby.

Curtis took home the prize for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2022 multiverse-hopping movie at this year's Academy Awards ceremony.

"In support of my daughter Ruby, I'm having them be a they/them," the actress explained of the Oscar statuette. "I'm just going to call them 'them', they/them, and they are doing great."

She added, "They are settling in."

Elsewhere in the interview, Curtis expressed her disbelief at winning the award.

"I never thought in a million years that I would have this couple days," she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. "I'm very moved by the whole thing."

The Halloween star first discussed her daughter's transition in a July 2021 interview with AARP Magazine, saying she and her husband Christopher Guest "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby".