Whoopi Goldberg apologises for using offensive slur on The View

Whoopi Goldberg has apologised for using an offensive term during an appearance on The View.



As part of a discussion about former U.S. president Donald Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels on Wednesday's episode of the talk show, the actress/TV personality referenced the "people who still believe that he got g***ed somehow in the (2020) election".



The word carries negative connotations in relation to people of Romani heritage and is now considered to be outdated and derogatory.



After the episode aired, producers posted a video online in which Whoopi issued an apology.



"You know, when you're a certain age, you use the words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying, and that's what I did today and I shouldn't have," the 67-year-old stated. "I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it but I didn't. I should have said 'cheated' and I used another word and I'm really, really sorry."



It's not the first time Whoopi has been hit with backlash for some of her comments on The View.



She was suspended from the programme for two weeks in early 2022 after she drew widespread criticism for stating that the Holocaust was not based on race but was "about man's inhumanity to man".