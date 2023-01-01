Drew Barrymore to host 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Drew Barrymore has been tapped to host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Charlie's Angels actress announced her new gig as she cut to her "special correspondent" for a breaking news report during Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Drew, dressed as the killer robotic doll M3GAN, told the audience, "I actually have news for you. You're hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards."

Back in the studio, the talk show host said, "Wow, I am so honoured to have been chosen, especially this year when the show is all about the fans... It is going to be an epic night. Big moments. Huge movie stars. Cocaine Bear, are you free on May 7?"

A person dressed in a bear costume then slid along the floor, while Ghostface - which killed Drew's character in 1996's Scream - also appeared in the studio.

"The 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards, we'll be there. Will you?" she concluded.

The E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial star is no stranger to the awards show. She has been nominated nine times and taken home three golden popcorn statues over the course of her career.

Her wins include Best Kiss for The Wedding Singer and Best On-Screen Team for Charlie's Angels and 50 First Dates. She and her frequent co-star Adam Sandler were also honoured with the Dynamic Duo prize at the special MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time in 2020.

The 2023 edition will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on 7 May.