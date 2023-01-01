Brooke Shields was sexually assaulted by Hollywood executive in her 20s

At a preview of her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields in January, the actress/model shared how she was attacked by a man after agreeing to have dinner with him over three decades ago, not long after she graduated from Princeton University.

In a new interview with People magazine published Wednesday, Brooke revealed the man was actually a powerful executive whom she thought was going to offer her "a movie, a job".

"It was really easy to disassociate because by then it was old hat," she recalled of the assault to the outlet. "And because it was a fight-or-flight type of choice. Fight was not an option, so you just leave your body. 'You're not there. It didn't happen.'"

Brooke only told one person, her friend and security consultant Gavin de Becker.

At the time, she didn't think anyone else would believe her.

"People weren't believing those stories back then. I thought I would never work again," the 57-year-old stated.

Reflecting back, Brooke noted it was a "miracle that I survived".

"It's taken me a long time to process it," she explained. "I'm more angry now than I was able to be then. If you're afraid, you're rightfully so. They are scary situations. They don't have to be violent to be scary."

Directed by Lana Wilson, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is set to premiere via Hulu on 3 April.