Georgina Rodriguez opens up about loss of baby boy

Georgina Rodriguez has spoken out about the loss of her and Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy.

In April of last year, the model and soccer star welcomed their daughter Bella Esmeralda, but tragically, Bella's twin brother died during childbirth.

In the trailer for season two of her Netflix reality show, I Am Georgina, the 29-year-old became overwhelmed with emotion as she described the aftermath of the heartbreaking incident that affected their family.

"This year, I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant," she shared. "Life is hard. But life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong."

The Spanish model revealed Cristiano, 38, had been her rock as they tried to return to normalcy.

"Cris really encouraged me to continue with my agenda," Georgina continued. "He said, 'Gio, move on with life. It will do you good.'"

She added, "My priority right now is my family and my children. I’m so happy and thankful."

In addition to 10-month-old Bella, Georgina and Cristiano also share five-year-old daughter Alana. He is also father to Cristiano Jr., 12, and five-year-old twins Eva and Mateo.

Season two of I Am Georgina, which chronicles Georgina's life as a mother, influencer, businesswoman, and partner to the world's most famous soccer star, premieres on Netflix on 24 March.