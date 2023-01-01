Stylist Law Roach insists he's not 'breaking up' with Zendaya

Law Roach has maintained he's not "breaking up" with Zendaya amid his retirement from celebrity styling.

Earlier this week, the fashion guru - perhaps best known for his work with the Euphoria actress - announced in an Instagram post that he was giving up on his celebrity styling business due to "the politics, the lies and false narratives".

Soon after, fans began to question whether he and Zendaya had a falling out, but on Wednesday, he clarified that the pair will always be friends.

"So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z..... we are forever!" he exclaimed in a tweet. "She's my little sister and it's real love not the fake industry love."

Zendaya, who has worked with Law for more than 10 years, has not yet publicly responded to the news of his retirement.

In an interview with Vogue.com on Wednesday, the Legendary judge explained that he will remain in the fashion industry but will no longer be "in service" of others.

"I'm not saying I'm retiring from fashion. I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative. What I'm retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people. That's what I'm retiring from, yeah," the 44-year-old stated. "So that Instagram post wasn't a PR stunt. It was really me giving myself the grace to say: It's O.K. You can do something else."

He gave the interview before making his modelling debut at the Boss fashion show in Miami on Wednesday night.