Ben Affleck 'not interested' in directing a DC movie

Ben Affleck has no interest in directing a movie in the DC Universe.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for an interview published on Thursday, the Justice League star ruled out the possibility that he would step behind the camera for a DC film under James Gunn and Peter Safran's leadership.

"I would not direct something for the (James) Gunn DC. Absolutely not," he stated. "I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he's going to do a great job. I just wouldn't want to go in and direct in the way they're doing that. I'm not interested in that."

Affleck had originally been slated to direct himself in a Batman movie but the "miserable" Justice League experience made him pull out of the directing job as well as his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman - and he has no interest in returning to the fold, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

"You could teach a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it," Affleck said of the 2017 movie. "Ranging from production to bad decisions to horrible personal tragedy, and just ending with the most monstrous taste in my mouth.

"I was going to direct a Batman, and (Justice League) made me go, 'I'm out. I never want to do any of this again. I'm not suited.' That was the worst experience I've ever seen in a business which is full of some s**tty experiences. It broke my heart."

Affleck played Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and both versions of Justice League, and his last appearance will be in The Flash, which he filmed in 2021, later this year.

Explaining why he stopped playing the character, he said, "I got to a point where I found it creatively not satisfying. Also just, you're sweaty and exhausted. And I thought, 'I don't want to participate in this in any way. And I don't want to squander any more of my life, of which I have a limited amount.'"