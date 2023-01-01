Lucy Liu 'didn't have a plan' when she had first child in her 40s

Lucy Liu has opened up about her decision to have her first child in her 40s.

In an interview with The Cut on Thursday, the Charlie's Angels star reflected on welcoming her son Rockwell via surrogate in 2015 at the age of 47 and raising him as a single parent.

She explained she had never adhered to a concrete plan for her life and had grown tired of following a predetermined script.

"I didn't have a plan," the 54-year-old star explained. "I just thought I want to change the conversation a little bit. I didn't want to talk about the next project. I felt like I was reading the same script. I got tired of it. I didn't want the same dialogue."

She added, "I'd heard myself say the same things many, many times and just thought, Well, this can't be what's next. It wasn't enough. I didn't mull it over too much. I didn't do a lot of research, I just pulled the trigger. I can think myself out of something easily; if I think too much, I won't do it. It's better for me to feel something and just go for it."

Lucy also shared she did not read any parenting books, choosing instead to figure things out on her own once her child was born.

Despite some people's concerns about raising a child in New York City without a car, Lucy argued: "It's hard to build common sense when you're in a car all the time."