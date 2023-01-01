Halle Berry shares rare photos of daughter Nahla to celebrate her 15th birthday

Halle Berry shared rare photos of her daughter Nahla on social media on Thursday to celebrate her 15th birthday.



The Oscar winner, known for being notoriously private about her children, invited her 8.2 million Instagram followers to join her in wishing her daughter a happy 15th birthday.



"One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla," Berry wrote in the caption of a three-slide carousel, which featured candid photos of the teen, without revealing her face.



"She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes!" the Moonfall star gushed, expressing her love for her daughter. "Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel."



Celebrities including Viola Davis and Julianne Moore wished Nahla a happy birthday in the comments.



Berry shares Nahla with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and her son Maceo, nine, with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez.



In September 2020, Berry confirmed she was dating musician Van Hunt, who she later described as "the love of (her) life".



In an interview with AARP in January 2022, she discussed the dynamics of her blended family, stating, "Now, in my 50s, I've got my babies, my career, and finally have love in a real, meaningful way. For the first time in my life, everything is firing on all cylinders."