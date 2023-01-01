Sam Neill promises fans he's 'alive and kicking' after cancer battle

Sam Neill has reassured fans he is "alive and well" amid his battle with cancer.

During a recent interview for The Guardian, the Jurassic Park actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma - a type of blood cancer - last year.

The news quickly made headlines around the world, with fans reaching out to Neill to share well wishes. However, the New Zealand-based star took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video in which he insisted he is in remission and doing "fine".

"Hi, I'm Sam Neill. Actor of sorts, vintner, and an author as it happens. And my news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it's sort of, 'Cancer! Cancer! Cancer!' Which is slightly tiresome because as you see, I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months, which feels really good," he stated. "I'm alive and kicking and I'm going to work. I'm very happy to be going back to work."

Neill's next role is in the upcoming limited series Apples Never Fall, which also features Annette Bening.

Elsewhere in the clip, the 75-year-old promoted his new book, Did I Ever Tell You This?

"I just wish the headline wasn't that thing so much, because the main thing is that I have written this book, it's called Did I Ever Tell You This? And it does mention cancer because that's the sort of context in which I wrote it," he explained. "But I didn't really mean to write a book, I needed something to do while I was undergoing treatment, and I am used to going to work and I suddenly couldn't go to work. So that's why I wrote the book, and I have to say, there's been (a) great response to it."

Did I Ever Tell You This? is set to hit shelves on Tuesday.