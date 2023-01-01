Andrew Lloyd Webber's son Nick 'fighting' stomach cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber has updated fans on his son Nick’s battle with stomach cancer.

In a statement acquired by Entertainment Tonight, the composer addressed having skipped the recent preview showings of his new musical, Bad Cinderella.

He said, via a spokesperson, he was not able to attend because he was caring for his son.

“I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill,” Andrew explained. “As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised. I, therefore, have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday.”

The musician continued, “We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Hugill welcomed Nicholas Lloyd Webber in 1979. Nick is now 43 years old and a Grammy-nominated composer in his own right.

Sarah and Andrew were married from 1971 to 1983.