Emma Heming 'crying' on husband Bruce Willis's birthday

Emma Heming has marked her husband Bruce Willis’s birthday with a tribute post.

In a Sunday Instagram post, the Die Hard star’s wife shared an update on Bruce’s wellbeing and how their family was celebrating his birthday.

Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. In February this year, his family issued a joint statement revealing he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Emma told followers she had been dealing with “sadness” and “grief” every day since her husband’s diagnosis but was especially overcome on Bruce’s birthday.

“So today is my husband’s birthday,” she shared in her Instagram video. “I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose.”

She continued, “I just think it's important that you see all sides of this. I always get this message, or people always tell me, ‘Oh you’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’

“I’m not given a choice. I wish I was, but I’m also raising two kids in this.”

Bruce and Emma have two daughters together, while Bruce also shares three children with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

“Sometimes in our lives we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing,” Emma continued in the video. “But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day… and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

She concluded, “I worked on this reel that I’m posting for my husband’s birthday. I don’t know why I do that to myself because the videos are like a knife in my heart.”