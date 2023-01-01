Freddie Prinze Jr. has 'zero interest' in making third Scooby-Doo film

Freddie Prinze Jr. has no desire to star in a third Scooby-Doo film.

While speaking to TooFab for a recent interview, the actor revealed that he has no plans to return to the franchise, a decade after filming the first two movies.

Freddie portrayed the Mystery Incorporated character Fred Jones in 2002's Scooby-Doo and 2004's Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed.

"It wouldn't be something I would do," he said of reprising his role. "I have zero interest. I mean, it was tricky. It wouldn't be for me, man."

He clarified that his hesitancy to sign on for a third Scooby-Doo came down to studio Warner Bros' involvement, revealing that he had a bad experience with the executives the first time around.

"There was just so much bait and switch on the first one," the 47-year-old told the outlet. "The studio was not honest with me in any way, shape, or form."

He added, "It wasn't the best. I think I've been on two jobs where I had regret doing it, and Scooby was one of them."

And while he doesn't want to return to Scooby-Doo, Freddie insisted that he still appreciates the final product that he and his co-stars, including wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, created in the 2000s.

"There's legit millions of people that love this movie. It's not the movie I wanted to make, but I appreciate that," he smiled. "It made me change my outlook on it."