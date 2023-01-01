Drew Barrymore 'actively seeking' next Adam Sandler film collaboration

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are "actively seeking" their next movie project.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight for an interview published on Sunday, the Charlie's Angels star shared that she and the Uncut Gems actor were looking to lead a project together, after last working together on the 2014 film Blended.

"We might have mentioned something about it this morning," Drew teased. "We're actively seeking."

While she didn't reveal details of their potential next collaboration, the actress did share that she and Adam were working on their "alchemy" before bringing it to the screen.

"I think that is important for us, to hook into it," she added. "Maybe not be redundant of something we've done in the past, but not try to prove we're doing something different just to prove it... It'll be a little of this, a little of that."

Drew continued, "I will say this: Adam and I seem to really know it when we know it. And we're like, 'This is it.'"

On what the perfect project would look like, Drew said she needed writing tailored just for her and Adam, with personal touches throughout.

"We work really hard in the writing to balance it out for the male-female perspective. We always try to infuse something that we really think is meaningful, as far as storylines, or what we relate to or what we want to see in a story, 'cause we need that," she explained. "We make it personal, even though it's not us up there."

Before Blended, Drew and Adam co-starred in 1998's The Wedding Singer and 2004's 50 First Dates.