Gwyneth Paltrow addresses backlash over 'wellness routine'

Gwyneth Paltrow has responded to backlash over her controversial "wellness routine".

During an interview with Dr Will Cole for The Art of Wellness podcast published last week, the actress/entrepreneur revealed that she does a "nice intermittent fast" most days, tends to have soup or bone broth for lunch, and eats "lots of vegetables" for dinner.

Following criticism online, Gwyneth took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to explain that she has been working with Dr Cole to help manage inflammation caused by "chronic stuff" and long COVID.

"I've been working with Dr Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory... so lots of vegetables, cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation and it's been working really well," she stated. "This is, you know, based on my medical results and extensive testing that I've done over time."

In addition, Goop founder Gwyneth maintained that her diet plans and habits weren't meant to be viewed as advice for others.

"It's really just what has worked for me, and it's been very powerful and very positive," the 50-year-old continued. "This is not to say that I eat this way all day every day. By the way, I far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals. And I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want and eating French fries and whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to be healthy and to eat foods that will really calm the system down."