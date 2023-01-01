Jason Sudeikis asks fans to 'check in' following White House visit

Jason Sudeikis addressed fans at a press corps after the Ted Lasso cast met Joe Biden.

The cast of Apple’s Ted Lasso series visited the White House on Monday, joining the daily briefing and meeting United States President Joe Biden.

After their visit, Jason addressed the press on the subject of their meeting with White House officials: mental health in the US.

“No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all - probably, I assume - we all know someone who has… struggled, that’s felt isolated, that’s felt anxious, that has felt alone,” the Ted Lasso star shared, via Collider. “It’s actually one of the many things that, believe it or not, that we all have in common as human beings.”

Jason noted Ted Lasso treated mental illness and mental health as a primary theme.

“It’s a big theme of the show… to check in with you know, your neighbour, your co-worker, your friends, your family and ask how they’re doing and listen sincerely,” he explained. “While it’s easier said than done, we also have to know that we shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help ourselves. And that does take a lot, especially when it’s something that has such a negative stigma to it, such as mental health, and it doesn’t need to be that way.”

In a statement regarding the White House visit, representatives for Apple wrote, “Ted Lasso has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination and the Lasso philosophy to ‘believe.’”

Later, President Biden’s official Twitter shared a photo of the show’s ‘Believe’ poster hanging above the door to his Oval Office.