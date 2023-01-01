Martina Navratilova reveals she is cancer-free

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has revealed she is in remission after undergoing treatment for throat and breast cancer.



The 66-year-old sportswoman revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan that she was declared cancer-free last week after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments following her diagnoses in December.



"As far as they know I'm cancer-free," she said, noting that she is due to have more preventative radiation on her breast. "Then I should be should be good to go."



Reflecting on her cancer battle, the Czech-American athlete told Piers: "It's definitely the toughest thing I've ever done. Who has two cancers at the same time? I was never an underachiever, but this is getting ridiculous."



Martina confessed she was "in a total panic for three days" after her cancer diagnosis because she thought she "may not see next Christmas". However, the doctors assured her the cancer was "extremely treatable" and offered a "95 per cent" chance of a complete recovery.



In the interview, Martina and her wife Julia Lemigova, who share two daughters, also revealed they put plans to adopt another child on hold indefinitely after the sports star's diagnosis, with Martina admitting she doesn't think "it's going to happen" now.



The full interview will air on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday night.