Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Paul Grant dies

Paul Grant, known for his roles in Star Wars and Harry Potter films, has died.



The actor collapsed outside King’s Cross station in London last Thursday afternoon and was taken to hospital.



He was later declared brain-dead and passed away on Monday. Grant was 56.



The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed



His daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, confirmed the sad news in a statement to The Sun.



“I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan," she shared. "He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria (Dwyer) very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him. My dad, I love you so much, sleep tight.”



Grant played an Ewok in 1983’s Return of the Jedi and a goblin in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.



He also appeared in the 1986 classic Labyrinth alongside David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly and served as a stunt double for Hoggle in the film.