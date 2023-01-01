Keanu Reeves will 'cherish' working with Lance Reddick for 'rest of his life'

Keanu Reeves will "cherish" working with his late co-star Lance Reddick on the John Wick franchise for "the rest of (his) life".

The Speed actor wore a blue ribbon on the lapel of his suit at the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night in honour of Reddick, who passed away on Friday at the age of 60.

Speaking to the press on the red carpet, Reeves paid tribute to his late co-star.

"Just to be in his light and to get a chance to work with him, I'll cherish for the rest of my life," he told The Associated Press. "He had such a passion for his work and his craft. He was gracious. He had a dignity to him and a presence."

In an interview with Deadline, the Canadian star admitted it "f**king sucks he's not here" at the premiere with the rest of the cast.

"Lance was a beautiful person, (a) special artist, a man of grace and dignity, and (had) such a passion for his craft," he continued. "And to have the chance to work with him over 10 years and four films is something that is very special to me."

Elsewhere, Laurence Fishburne told AP the John Wick cast and crew were "all still in shock" over losing "our brother", and director Chad Stahelski noted it was "tricky" having "someone so close" pass away.

"He was a great man, a great human (and) we're all just fortunate enough to have spent the last 10 years of our lives working with him," he added to Deadline.

Reddick played Charon, the concierge of New York's Continental Hotel, in every John Wick film. To honour him at the premiere, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake dedicated the movie to The Wire star and the audience gave him a standing ovation.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in cinemas on Friday.