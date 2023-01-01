Florence Pugh shares funny message Zach Braff sent her before TV appearance

Florence Pugh has shared the hilarious message Zach Braff sent her before a recent TV appearance.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the British actress revealed she and her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated between 2019 and 2022, remain on good terms.

After urging the audience to give Zach some "applause" for his new movie A Good Person, in which she stars, Florence noted, "He told me to have fun tonight, but he texted, 'Tell mommy I love him.'"

"It was a typo and actually (meant to write) Jimmy!" she continued, to which Jimmy replied, "I was gonna say, 'Did he ever call me mommy?' That's cool."

Florence then quipped, "Yeah, tell mommy you love him, too. Mommy loves you, Zach!"

Elsewhere in the conversation, the star reflected on being asked to present the prize for Best Original Screenplay alongside Andrew Garfield at the 2023 Academy Awards earlier this month.

"I met him the day before in rehearsals and we instantly got along. I was talking the p**s out of him and he loved it. He was taking the p**s out of me and I loved it. It was great,'" the 27-year-old recalled, adding that she'd be surprised if producers knew they are in talks to star alongside each other in the movie We Live In Time. "You know what's crazy they didn't know that we were doing a movie together. I don't think they did. This was a bit of an accident."

A Good Person, also starring Molly Shannon and Morgan Freeman, opens in select cinemas on Friday.