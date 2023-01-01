Bella Hadid celebrates going five months without alcohol

Bella Hadid has celebrated going five months without drinking alcohol.

On Monday, the model/entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a slideshow of snaps showing her posing in a red dress.

In the accompanying caption, Bella wrote, "5mo (alcohol-free)."

The brunette beauty didn't share any further details about her sobriety journey.

But in a separate post, Bella revealed that her non-alcoholic beverage brand, Kin Euphorics, was being stocked at the iconic Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas.

The star expressed her delight over the partnership and noted that she was thrilled to see alcohol-free drinks available in more venues.

"We never wanted to ostracize anyone from access to brain care and an opportunity to discover Wellness in a new way," the 26-year-old stated. "We wanted to make sure that we were available to not only the health and wellness communities worldwide, but genuinely passionate about different communities ability to access & utilize the benefits of @kineuphorics in any field or place that they were in. We want music listeners, DJs, dancers, clubbers, ravers, musicians, eaters, drinkers, sober ragers to use kin as part of their lifestyle."

In January 2022, Bella explained during an interview for InStyle that she decided to join Kin Euphorics as an investor and ambassador as she used to experience "horrible anxiety" when she drank alcohol.

"I don't feel the need (to drink alcohol) because I know how it will affect me at three in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," she said at the time. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"