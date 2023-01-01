Ashley Graham to host Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge series

Ashley Graham has signed on to host the upcoming series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

HGTV announced in a Tuesday press release the television personality had been set to host their new competition series, in partnership with Barbie brand Mattel.

According to the release, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge would see 15 HGTV home renovation and design experts and one Food Network chef compete to recreate the Barbie dreamhouse toy in real life. The 16 contestants in all would be paired into eight teams.

“I cannot wait to see Barbie’s signature style get the life-sized treatment in an actual home,” Ashley shared of the upcoming show in a statement. “She holds such a special place in my heart, especially since Mattel created a one-of-a-kind doll of me back in 2016. It feels like such a full circle moment now that I have a hand in the creation of her real-life Dreamhouse.”

HGTV Head of Content Loren Ruch added, “By aligning two admired brands - HGTV and Mattel's Barbie - and mobilizing the power of the best-in-class portfolio of Warner Bros Discovery, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will deliver a unique, visually stunning payoff for millions of fans who want to see their favourite HGTV stars bring a treasured childhood icon to life.”

The series would include “celebrity guests, pop culture history and a plethora of Barbie surprises”, with one Mattel fan winning a stay in a life-sized Barbie dreamhouse at the end of the show.

The contestants include Married to Real Estate’s Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, Help! I Wrecked My House’s Jasmine Roth and Beachside Brawl’s Antonia Lofaso, Rock the Block’s Ty Pennington and Windy City Rehab’s Alison Victoria, Farmhouse Fixer’s Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, Christina on the Coast’s Christina Hall and James Bender, Bargain Block’s Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, 100 Day Dream Home’s Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, and Luxe for Less’s Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams.