Lucy Liu photographed Drew Barrymore nude during Charlie's Angels

Lucy Liu has revealed she kept nude photos of Drew Barrymore from the Charlie’s Angels set.

During a Tuesday appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Lucy helped her Charlie’s Angels co-star recover a series of nude photos she took of Drew on the film’s set.

“Do you know what I was actually trying to find? And of course I’m doing a mad scramble and I’m definitely gonna unearth it,” Drew said on the show. “I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of Charlie’s in my dressing room.”

Drew and Lucy starred together in the 2000 film and its 2003 sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

“I have them. I do! Of course. And you look gorgeous, as you still do, and you’re so natural and so playful and having a great time,” Lucy responded. “I have a series of portraits of so many people with and without clothes on, guys!”

Elsewhere in their conversation, Drew recalled how Lucy and their co-star Crispin Glover were both “so dedicated” to the training required for the spy films, while she and Cameron Diaz were “so naughty sometimes”.

Lucy jokingly corrected the host, “What? (Diaz) was so good. You weren’t.”