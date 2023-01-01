Gaten Matarazzo fears losing 'job security' when Stranger Things concludes

Gaten Matarazzo has admitted he has a "deep fear" about losing his "job security" when Stranger Things ends.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 20-year-old actor - who portrays Dustin Henderson on the show - discussed how he felt about the next season of Stranger Things being the last.

"There's an excitement there cause you always want to wrap it up and you want to see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time and how they're going to finish their journeys," Gaten told host Jimmy. "There's like a deep fear that's been like - not only has it been amazing but it's been like pretty great job security."

After joking that he would be "back to freelance" following the show's conclusion, the actor was asked what he hoped for his Stranger Things character.

"It's really interesting cause they trust us all very much to make our own decisions and go about the scenes the way we've always instinctually wanted to. I've never really given myself an opportunity to think of what they might want to do and now it's the best time to start," he replied. "I'd love to see a good launchpad for growth and I'd love to see these characters thrive and move on from the trauma they've endured over the past few years."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gaten commented on the recognition he's received since debuting on Stranger Things in 2016.

"It's something that's so important to all of us and has been essential to the growth that I've had over the past - over all of my teenage years into my 20s. It's the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life," he reflected.