Kate Winslet, Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Egerton land nominations for BAFTA TV Awards

Kate Winslet, Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Egerton have been nominated for the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards.
The Titanic star has been nominated for the Leading Actress prize for her performance as the titular character in the one-off TV episode I Am Ruth.
To win the BAFTA, she must compete against Billie Piper for I Hate Suzie Too, Imelda Staunton for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, Maxine Peake for Anne, Sarah Lancashire for playing Julia Child in Julia and Vicky McClure for Without Sin.
Egerton has been nominated for Leading Actor for Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird. He faces stiff competition from Ben Whishaw (This is Going to Hurt), Chaske Spencer (The English), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Martin Freeman (The Responder) and Cillian Murphy, who receives his first BAFTA TV nomination for his final turn as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.
In addition, Radcliffe has been recognised in the Male Performance in a Comedy Programme category for playing 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
This is Going to Hurt and The Responder came top in the nominations across the BAFTA Television Awards and BAFTA Television Craft Awards, with six each. Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses received five nods each.
The TV shows honoured in the International category included The Bear, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Wednesday, Oussekine, Pachinko and The White Lotus.
The 2023 BAFTA Television Awards will be hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett on 14 May at London's Royal Festival Hall. The BAFTA Television Craft Awards will take place on Sunday 23 April.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Drama Series:
Bad Sisters
The Responder
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy
Mini-Series:
A Spy Among Friends
Mood
The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
This is Going to Hurt
International:
The Bear
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus
Leading Actress:
Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth
Maxine Peake – Anne
Sarah Lancashire – Julia
Vicky McClure – Without Sin
Leading Actor:
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt
Chaske Spencer – The English
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Martin Freeman – The Responder
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme:
Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?
Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth
Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons
Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia
Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls
Taj Atwal – Hullraisers
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme:
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jon Pointing – Big Boys
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable?
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws
Supporting Actress:
Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder
Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters
Fiona Shaw – Andor
Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy
Lesley Manville – Sherwood
Saffron Hocking – Top Boy
Supporting Actor:
Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Josh Finan – The Responder
Salim Daw – The Crown
Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
Entertainment Performance:
Big Zuu - Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors
Lee Mack - The 1% Club
Mo Gilligan - The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
Rosie Jones - Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard
Sue Perkins - Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Entertainment Programme:
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Later... With Jools Holland
The Masked Singer
Strictly Come Dancing
Scripted Comedy:
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Big Boys
Derry Girls
Ghosts
Comedy Entertainment Programme:
Friday Night Live
The Graham Norton Show
Taskmaster
Would I Lie To You?
Single Drama:
I Am Ruth
The House
Life and Death in the Warehouse
Soap & Continuing Drama:
Casualty
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Reality and Constructed Factual:
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
The Traitors
We Are Black and British