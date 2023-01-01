Kate Winslet, Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Egerton land nominations for BAFTA TV Awards

Kate Winslet, Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Egerton have been nominated for the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards.

The Titanic star has been nominated for the Leading Actress prize for her performance as the titular character in the one-off TV episode I Am Ruth.

To win the BAFTA, she must compete against Billie Piper for I Hate Suzie Too, Imelda Staunton for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, Maxine Peake for Anne, Sarah Lancashire for playing Julia Child in Julia and Vicky McClure for Without Sin.

Egerton has been nominated for Leading Actor for Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird. He faces stiff competition from Ben Whishaw (This is Going to Hurt), Chaske Spencer (The English), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Martin Freeman (The Responder) and Cillian Murphy, who receives his first BAFTA TV nomination for his final turn as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

In addition, Radcliffe has been recognised in the Male Performance in a Comedy Programme category for playing 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

This is Going to Hurt and The Responder came top in the nominations across the BAFTA Television Awards and BAFTA Television Craft Awards, with six each. Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses received five nods each.

The TV shows honoured in the International category included The Bear, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Wednesday, Oussekine, Pachinko and The White Lotus.

The 2023 BAFTA Television Awards will be hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett on 14 May at London's Royal Festival Hall. The BAFTA Television Craft Awards will take place on Sunday 23 April.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Drama Series:

Bad Sisters

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

Mini-Series:

A Spy Among Friends

Mood

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

This is Going to Hurt

International:

The Bear

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Wednesday

Oussekine

Pachinko

The White Lotus

Leading Actress:

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth

Maxine Peake – Anne

Sarah Lancashire – Julia

Vicky McClure – Without Sin

Leading Actor:

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt

Chaske Spencer – The English

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Martin Freeman – The Responder

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme:

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme:

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jon Pointing – Big Boys

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable?

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws

Supporting Actress:

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters

Fiona Shaw – Andor

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy

Lesley Manville – Sherwood

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy

Supporting Actor:

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Josh Finan – The Responder

Salim Daw – The Crown

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Entertainment Performance:

Big Zuu - Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors

Lee Mack - The 1% Club

Mo Gilligan - The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Rosie Jones - Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard

Sue Perkins - Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Entertainment Programme:

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Later... With Jools Holland

The Masked Singer

Strictly Come Dancing

Scripted Comedy:

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Big Boys

Derry Girls

Ghosts

Comedy Entertainment Programme:

Friday Night Live

The Graham Norton Show

Taskmaster

Would I Lie To You?

Single Drama:

I Am Ruth

The House

Life and Death in the Warehouse

Soap & Continuing Drama:

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Reality and Constructed Factual:

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Traitors

We Are Black and British