Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin engaged - report

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are reportedly engaged.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor and the Hungarian supermodel have taken their relationship to the next level.

"Dylan and Barbara are engaged," the source revealed. "They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy. They're always very in love with one another and by each other's sides, but they're even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together."

Barbara, 29, was spotted wearing a sparkler on her ring finger at the Mammoth Film Festival in California earlier this month. Representatives for the couple did not confirm the news at that time and have yet to comment on the new report.

Dylan and Barbara have been dating since 2018. They met after the 30-year-old actor slid into the former Victoria's Secret Angel's DMs.

"I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months," Dylan previously told W Magazine.

Barbara explained, "I took my time. I knew I wasn't in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more."